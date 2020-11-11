Test Iowa site in Algona closed for Thanksgiving

Test Iowa sites will close at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24, with no testing on Nov. 25, 26 or 27 due to Thanksgiving.

COVID-19 testing through Test Iowa is available at Kossuth Regional Health Center. Participants are asked to enter through Door L on the east side of the hospital. Testing is available Monday through Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. Appointments are required to receive a test. Masks or face coverings are required.

Individuals who wish to get tested at any Test Iowa site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. After doing this, the individual will receive an identification code to take to the appointment. For an appointment at the Algona test site, individuals should call Kossuth County Public Health (KRHC Community Health) at 515-295-4430 after the online assessment is complete. Staff are available to answer calls and schedule appointments between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit krhc.com or call 515-295-2451.