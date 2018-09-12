'Teenage pastor' heading to Atlanta

LEDYARD — For the past three years, the Rev. Sam Belz has been known as the “Teenage Pastor” in Ledyard and the surrounding communities. On Sept. 16, Belz will take over as an assistant pastor in a church in Atlanta, Ga.

“I am excited to be back in the southeast,” Belz said. “I love small town Iowa. I’ve learned so much here. I’m still young. I still have some learning to do. I sense this next move is going to be a good place for me to do that.”

The 31-year-old pastor believes what kept him in Ledyard for the past three plus years is there is a special sauce or a special ingredient in Ledyard. “I really can’t put my finger on it. Sometimes you just click with people. Sometimes you just connect,” he said. “That is what it has been with Ledyard. There is a charisma in Ledyard.”

For more on this story, please see the September 13th issue of the Kossuth County Advance