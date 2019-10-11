Technological advances making it easier for KRHC patients

ALGONA — In the late 1940s it wouldn’t be uncommon for a handwritten piece of paper to take care of a bill at a hospital. Today, technology has taken over almost every aspect of the Kossuth Regional Health Center system.

“In the early days, it was typically private paying for health care needs and things were simpler,” said KRHC Interim Administrator Dar Elbert.

There has been a continuous evolution in technology over the years. The first computer came to the health care setting in the 1970s and technology started in the hands of staff in the late 1970s, early 1980s.

