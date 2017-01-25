Tasting that special chili

WHITTEMORE — Chili lovers were on hand to taste various types of chili at the 17th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Michael’s Parish Center.

Not only is the chili cook off a fundraiser for the Whittemore Betterment Club, it is also a social outing for those who attend, said Linda Farrell, of the Whittemore Betterment Club. “This is a renewal of friendships and something to look forward to,” Farrell said.

The “Golden Ladle” winner was Ryan Faber of Bode. This award consisted of contestants voting amongst themselves for their favorite chili.

For more on this story, please see the Jan. 26 issue of Algona Upper Des Moines.