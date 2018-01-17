Taking charge of your health

On February 2, a new machine will be delivered to KRHC which can further women’s health. Through the support of the Kossuth Regional Health Center Foundation, KRHC is acquiring a new, state-of-the-art 3D mammography machine, GE Senographe Pristina.

“We are so pleased to be able to acquire this technology at Kossuth Regional Health Center with the support of generous donors to the KRHC Foundation. 3D mammography will enhance our ability to offer cancer detection services with improved accuracy, earlier diagnosis and more comfort for the patient. Early detection is recognized as one of the best forms of prevention, and we are looking forward to the benefits this will offer our patients,” stated Scott Curtis, KRHC administrator.

Approximately 1,400 mammograms are performed each year at KRHC.

