Taking 20 years of ag expertise to Michigan

WEST BEND — In the more than 20 years that Karl Setzer worked for MaxYield Cooperative, two major changes he has seen in the agriculture industry is expansion and technology.

“We went from eight to 12 to 48-row planters,” he said. “Precision planting is much more of a readily used tool as well. We have also went from 125 bushel per acre corn to well over 200 bushels in good years.”

Setzer, who for many years worked as a commodity trading advisor and marketing analyst at MaxYield Cooperative, has taken his agriculture expertise to Citizen’s Grain LLC in Michigan. Now that he has left Iowa, Setzer said what he misses most is the people.

