Take home COVID-19 tests available here

Community Health of Kossuth Regional Health Center will begin offering a take home COVID-19 test, made available through Test Iowa.

Test Iowa, a free COVID-19 testing program in Iowa, will transition from offering COVID-19 testing at drive through locations throughout the state to providing Iowans access to free, self-administered test kits. Since launching in April of 2020, Test Iowa has processed over 540,000 PCR COVID-19 tests.

Through Test Iowa at-home, a partnership between the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the State Hygienic Lab (SHL), Iowans will be able to receive a free test kit, collect a saliva sample at home, return the sample by UPS and receive results through email.

Beginning Friday, July 16, Iowans may choose to pick up a test kit from a site in their community, such as Community Health of KRHC in Algona, or have a kit sent to their home at no cost.

Each test kit includes step-by-step instructions including how to activate the test kit, collect the test sample, return sample to SHL and when to expect results. The current Test Iowa website will be updated to facilitate the process for requesting test kits and will feature a test kit site locator tool. There are approximately 125 pick-up sites registered throughout the state.

Homebound individuals have the option to request a kit to be sent to their home, and to have UPS pick up their sample. Results will be sent via email about 24 hours from when the sample is received by SHL. These self-collected saliva test kits are authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization.

To learn more, contact KRHC Community Health at 515-295-4430.