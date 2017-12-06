Tacos for Tots: Once again a smashing success

For the 30th year in a row, individuals and families hungry for a good cause have eaten their fill of tacos during the Tacos for Tots event held annually before the Live Greeting Card Windows Display in November.

Proceeds from this event benefit less fortunate children, ensuring that no child wakes up on Christmas morning without a gift under the tree.

Cooking up nine roasters of taco meat with an additional three roasters full of chicken, tacos galore were served up, causing a shortage of taco meat. In order to get by, the team ordered additional taco meat from Cinco de Mayo.

