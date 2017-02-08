Sword donation recalls Marine Corps Legacy

Lakota holds a Marine Corps legacy. During the late 1950s and early 1960s, Lakota saw a large number of its young men join the U.S. Marine Corps.

“It was the snowball effect,” said Marine Corps veteran, Garry Spear.

Two Marines from Elmore, Minn. were on leave and promised a week extension if they found other men to enlist. Soon five joined and then six more and the rest was history, stated Spear one of the original six men to enlist.

Approximately 20 enlisted into the Marines during that time and many went on to fight in the Vietnam War.

