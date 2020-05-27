Swine industry, producers facing difficult choices

Over the years, hog producers and the swine industry have weathered challenges, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has presented the biggest challenge yet.

“The swine industry faces an unimaginable nightmare with COVID-19. This industry has a very efficient, just-in-time system to provide high-quality, low-cost protein not only for our country but also for the world,” said Dennis Kollasch, director of swine operations for Standard Nutrition Services in Emmetsburg.

