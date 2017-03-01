Swea City taking the ‘pool’ plunge

SWEA CITY— Constructed in 1958, Swea City’s first and only municipal pool is in need of major improvements and repairs. Since its construction, there have been no structural repairs to the pool.

Over the past several years, the ‘Pool Plunge’ Committee has been endeavoring to raise funds for the project. “We have amped up the fundraising in the last two years,” said Pool Plunge Committee President, Jill Bollinger.

The committee is working with I&S Group (ISG) in Algona for pool renovation designs and assistance with project bids. Bollinger said ISG broke down the project into three phases, tackling the most critical issues first.

Phase one includes repairs to structural defects in the pool’s deep end.

“We were losing 10,000 gallons of water a day,” elaborated Bollinger.

To stop the leakage, the entire deep-end needed carved out and replaced.

