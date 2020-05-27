Swea City pool won't open this summer

The city’s swimming pool will not open this summer, the Swea City City Council decided during its monthly meeting.

“The pool is in need of significant repairs,” said Mayor Wendy Zielske. “We hope by closing this summer we can take this time as an opportunity to get an assessment, repairs or redesign.” The city council talked with a consultant from the engineering firm ISG on the phone at its council meeting on Wednesday, May 20, to start the assessment process.

Read more in the May 28 Kossuth County Advance.