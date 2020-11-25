Swea City grower: Each turkey flock a challenge

Throughout his life Lewis Rolling has been involved with raising turkeys on a turkey farm in far northern Kossuth County.

“I like the turkeys,” Rolling said. “Every flock is a challenge. There’s always something different.”

His grandfather, Bill Phelps, started the turkey farm in 1959. His father, Vince Rolling followed after he graduated from college in 1976. Rolling became a third-generation turkey farmer in 2011 after he graduated from Waldorf College in 2009 with a business management degree.

Get more information on Rolling's work raising turkeys in the Nov. 26 Kossuth County Advance.