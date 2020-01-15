Swea City FEMA roadwork projects

A procurement policy was adopted by the Swea City Council to assist the community in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) projects for roadwork in different areas of town. In order to spend any federal funds, this policy must be in place, said Mayor Wendy Zielske.

The most important piece of the policy for Swea City involves sealed bidding, explained Zielske. She is concerned about having to go with the lowest-cost bid. "If a low-cost company comes into the streets, and we have a history with them that we are not pleased with, that (policy) allows us to preclude them from winning the bid," she said.

Read more in the Jan. 16 Kossuth County Advance.