SWCD kicks off 5-Year Planning

ALGONA—Construction of a five-year plan that addresses conservation concerns in the Kossuth County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) began with a public hearing Friday, March 19.

The public’s role is to assist Kossuth SWCD in determining conservation concerns within the district. The meeting and conversation are expected to be fundamental to the plan. A second public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. Contact madison@cdiowa.org for more information.

