Surveillance cameras installed in Whittemore

WHITTEMORE—Three more surveillance cameras will be installed on sites where three now sit in Whittemore.

Whittemore City Clerk Linda Farrell said the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office will pay for the three cameras. “The three cameras we have now are still in use until the county comes forward with new ones,” she said. “We will put the original three at different locations.”

