Iowa Supreme Court on Friday announced rulings in two Palo Alto County wind energy cases. Here are the links to the rulings, which are in pdf form.

https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-opinions/case/18-1184

https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-opinions/case/18-1431