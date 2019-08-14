Supervisors' split vote sets wind turbine hearing

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors set the date for the public hearing regarding the Kossuth Wind Energy plan Tuesday, Aug. 13. The vote was split 3-2 with Supervisors Roger Tjarks, Jack Plathe and Donnie Loss in favor and Kyle Stecker and Galen Casey against.

The hearing starts at 6 p.m. at the Columbia Events Center in Algona on Sept. 5.

Get all the details in the Aug. 15 Kossuth County Advance.