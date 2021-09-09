Supervisors seek draft of ATV/UTV ordinance

ALGONA—The board of supervisors Tuesday morning asked Kossuth County Attorney Todd Holmes to draft a new ordinance addressing the use of all-terrain and utility vehicles.

Supervisor Galen Casey’s motion was for the draft to shadow Emmet County’s rules, except for the speed regulations. Casey’s motion set the maximum speed at 35 mph. That would allow ATVs and UTVs to travel the county blacktops and would expand the hours they could be used. His motion also called for Holmes’ draft ordinance to forbid riders in the back or “box” of such a vehicle.

