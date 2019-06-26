Home / Home

Supervisors OK first phase of new HVAC system

Wed, 06/26/2019 - 2:19pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

Ryan Poper and Chris Strom from Climate Control Systems & Service stopped at the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss updating the Kossuth County Courthouse's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Strom, easter territory managing partner, did a large part of the presentation to the board, whole Poper, project manager, gave insight.

Read the entire story in the June 27 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here