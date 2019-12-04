Home / Home

Supervisors hear budget requests

Wed, 12/04/2019 - 1:24pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors heard a budget request from the Kossuth County Library Association for $209,212.50 with a $5,000 technology grant per library.

The library association asked for more than they received last year, which was $199,250 and a $3,000 technology grant per library. All other requests were the same they have been in the past.

Get all the details in the Dec. 5 Kossuth County Advance.

