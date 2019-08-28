Home / Home

Supervisors discuss agenda timing

Wed, 08/28/2019 - 4:23pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors discussed how its agenda should be published last Tuesday, Aug. 20. Joining the supervisors were the Kossuth County Engineer Doug Miller and Kossuth County Attorney Todd Holmes.

The discussion stemmed from a question from Supervisor Kyle Stecker. Stecker was curious about an issue that Miller claimed he was going to bring up during this week's meeting during the preceding meeting. Stecker believed that Miller hadn't brought it up, and Miller confirmed that he did not.

Read the whole story in the Aug. 29 Kossuth County Advance.

