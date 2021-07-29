Supervisors to decide on DD 4 bid Aug. 3

ALGONA—After receiving input from the county attorney and their consultant for FEMA funding of drainage repairs at their meeting Tuesday morning, July 27, Kossuth County supervisors decided they will revisit bidding on a main ditch repair in Drainage District 4 in northern Kossuth County.

The county board plans to put an item on the agenda for the Tuesday, Aug. 3, meeting to consider rescinding or not rescinding the awarding of a bid to Reutzel Excavating on the project.

The accepted bid was not the lowest for the FEMA-funded project, based on a recommendation from the engineer, and the FEMA consultant recommended the county rethink its decision because it could risk having the landowners wind up responsible for the difference of $150,000 or the full $1.3 million project.

