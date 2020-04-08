Home / Home

Supervisors deal with virus protocols

Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:34pm admin1

ALGONA—A couple of items associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus were passed during the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, March 31.

Jack Plathe, board chairperson, also signed a letter to be presented to county employees. The letter addresses various protocols that the board of supervisors, elected officials and department heads have drafted to reduce the potential for transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

