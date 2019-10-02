Supervisors approve WECS permit 3 to 2

ALGONA – Kossuth County supervisor Chair Jack Plathe and supervisors Roger Tjarks and Donnie Loss voted in favor of a resolution approving an application for a wind energy conversion system (WECS) permit for Kossuth Wind Energy, owned by Invenergy.

The project will contain 84 wind turbines. It will have turbines about a mile from St. Benedict and Irvington. It will stretch from the Irvington area to near St. Benedict and the Kossuth County eastern border.

Supervisors Galen Casey and Kyle Stecker voted against the resolution. Each provided their reasoning.

