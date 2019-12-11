Supervisors approve text message alert system

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors rejected a special allocation request from County Social Services for fiscal year 2019-20 and approved a text message for security issues system at its meeting Dec. 10.

Stacy Thompson, Kossuth County Human Resources, brought the text message system matter to the supervisors. The system initially would have informed all county staff of security issues, such as active shooters, at the Kossuth County Courthouse.

Read the whole story in the Dec. 12 Kossuth County Advance.