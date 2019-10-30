Supervisors approve letter to leave CSS

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter to County Social Services (CSS) Tuesday, notifying the CSS board of the county's intent to withdraw from the 28E agreement.

The move comes afer the two parties reached a settlement, which came after multiple closed sessions at the board of supervisors to discuss legal strategy and an arbitration hearing between the parties.

