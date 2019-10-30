Home / Home

Supervisors approve letter to leave CSS

Wed, 10/30/2019 - 1:35pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter to County Social Services (CSS) Tuesday, notifying the CSS board of the county's intent to withdraw from the 28E agreement.

The move comes afer the two parties reached a settlement, which came after multiple closed sessions at the board of supervisors to discuss legal strategy and an arbitration hearing between the parties.

Read the complete story in the Oct. 31 Kossuth County Advance.

