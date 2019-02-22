superintendent chosen at Algona

The Algona Community School Board has chosen a new leader.

On Friday, Feb. 22, the Algona School Board and Grundmeyer Leader Services of Ankeny (the firm hired to conduct the search) stated in a press realease that Joe Carter of Emmetsburg has been offered the position of superintendent.

Contingent upon a formal background check and board approval, Carter will officially begin his duties on July 1

Carter is in his 20th year serving the Emmetsburg Community School District as Director of Student Programs (four years), Activities Director (seven years) and Elementary Principal (eight years). In his role he oversees the transportation and special education programs. He has also taken the lead on implementing Medicaid billing for the district, writing the Teacher Leadership and Compensation Grant, and implementation of Professional Learning Communities (PLC’s). He also revised the hiring practices for the district and serves for as a mentor for new principals for School Administrators of Iowa.

