Home / Home

Summer winds down with season's final Party in the Park

Fri, 08/20/2021 - 1:58pm admin1
By: 
Kim Wegener

The final Party In the Park event for the summer with the theme, “Summer Showcase,” was held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, on the lawn of the future Carnegie Centre for the Arts in Algona. Sponsored by the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by Algona Public Library, the August event featured entertainment by Morgan Kahler Kuecker, Emma Elsbecker, Kyle Wehrspan, Brian Kollasch and Noah Wehrspan. 

 

Get more information and photos in the Aug. 19 Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here