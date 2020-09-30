Home / Home

Sudol Tax and Accounting acquires Hogan-Hansen in Algona

Wed, 09/30/2020 - 7:33am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA—Keeping it local and the need for more space prompted Brooke Sudol, owner of Sudol Tax & Accounting PLC, to purchase the Algona location of Hogan-Hansen P.C. 

The acquisition was completed on Oct. 1 and will become Sudol Tax & Accounting. Sudol and her staff will move from their current Algona location to the Hogan-Hansen’s office at 120 E. State St. 

 

Read about the details in the Oct. 1 Kossuth County Advance.

