Sudol Tax and Accounting acquires Hogan-Hansen in Algona
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 7:33am admin1
By:
Alan Van Ormer
ALGONA—Keeping it local and the need for more space prompted Brooke Sudol, owner of Sudol Tax & Accounting PLC, to purchase the Algona location of Hogan-Hansen P.C.
The acquisition was completed on Oct. 1 and will become Sudol Tax & Accounting. Sudol and her staff will move from their current Algona location to the Hogan-Hansen’s office at 120 E. State St.
Read about the details in the Oct. 1 Kossuth County Advance.