Successful Scoop the Loop leads to a second

As many as 60 vehicles could be seen in a procession that made at least five rounds up and down State Street on Tuesday, April 7, in a Scoop the Loop event.

“I think the people of Algona were ready to go out and socialize,” said Mayor Rick Murphy, who along with his wife Julie, led the procession. “This was a way to do that. I received phone calls and text messages of people telling me how much fun it was. I’m looking forward to something similar to this happening in the future.”

Read more about it in the April 16 Advance.