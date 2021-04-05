Home / Home

Subject found with head injury in Swea City

Mon, 04/05/2021 - 8:44am admin1
By: 
Kossuth County Sheriff Press Release

Press release from the Kossuth County Sheriff's Department:

On Saturday, April 3, at about 8:07 pm, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was called to the corner of Howard Street and 3rd Ave East in Swea City for a report of a person unconscious and injured lying on the roadway.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Swea City Ambulance, and Swea City Fire Department responded to the call. The injured person was transported by Swea City Ambulance to the Fairmont Minnesota Hospital and then Life-Flighted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester Minnesota with a life-threatening head injury.

The cause of the injury is under investigation by the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the reported incident will be released when the investigation is completed.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here