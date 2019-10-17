Studying a local river and learning about its ecosystem

ALGONA — A group of Algona High School students recently completed a volunteer water quality monitoring study of the east fork of the Des Moines River.

“The goal of our volunteer water quality monitoring is to instill in students the importance and awareness of water quality in Algona, Kossuth County and Iowa,” said AHS Advanced Biology Teacher Steve Young. “Students take clean water for granted and I want them to understand how water quality can affect many different aspects of the ecosystem around them.”

There were four different groups of students. Each had to submit an essay on what they had found.

