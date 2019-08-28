Studer grills county board regarding wind oversight

Wesley resident Mandie Studer was at the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting last Tuesday, Aug. 20, and she was seeking answers. Studer previously raised concerns with safety as well as the supervisors' oversight of the Kossuth Wind Project, which is proposed to be built southwest of Wesley.

Studer isn't satisfied with how Kossuth County is overseeing the project. "Who is our site manager for Kossuth County up there?" Studer asked. "Who's watching everything that goes on up there? Do we have somebody, instead of just Invenergy? Who's making sure things are being done that are supposed to be done?"

