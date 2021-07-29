Student’s determination to honor vet leads to Hawaii

ALGONA—High school student Isabelle Gibbs and history teacher Brian Connick received a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Oahu, Hawaii through the National History Day Program. In Oahu, they learned about the culture of Hawaii and the role the island played in World War II, including the Pearl Harbor attacks.

National History Day is a program that students at Algona High school have participated in since 2012. It offers summer programs that allow students to travel to historic sites. Connick had his first experience with the program in 2012 when a former Algona High student and he traveled to Normandy.

In December of 2019, Gibbs and Connick were selected by the National History Day Program as one group out of 200 applicants to represent the Algona Community School District. Gibbs first heard of the opportunity through the school announcements. She decided to participate, writing an essay on the topic of why history was important to her.

“For me, the essay revolved around how, as coming from a veteran background, I have a very deep respect for what they did and I want to learn more. Knowing the sacrifices that even people in my family have been through, I can only imagine the sacrifice it is to give your life serving the country, and so those men and women deserve to be heard,” said Gibbs.

