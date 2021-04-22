Streets, airport, shelter house, party, appointment get council OK

ALGONA—Bids will be opened next Tuesday, April 27, on what could be $3 million in street and utility projects mostly serving the new industrial park and two blocks of South Moore Street.

At its meeting Monday, April 19, the Algona City Council acted on that project, an airport hangar extension, a design for a shelter house at Tietz Park and approved closing State Street for a celebration.

