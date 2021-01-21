Home / Home

Street maintenance shed called unsafe

Thu, 01/21/2021 - 10:49am
By: 
Brad Hicks

Algona City council members were told last week the town’s street shed is no longer big enough or safe enough due to the increased size of modern equipment.

During a review of the city’s multi-year capital improvement plan put into place last February, Kurt Nielsen, the street superintendent, and Barb Smith, the public works director, said it’s time to replace the facility that was built 59 years ago.

 

