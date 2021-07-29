StoryWalk will read across the fair

ALGONA—-Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach in Kossuth County is inviting families to “Read Across the Kossuth County Fair” by participating in a StoryWalk. The StoryWalk, an outdoor reading experience, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 4-6 at the fairgrounds.

In June ISU Extension and Outreach hosted their first StoryWalk along Algona’s State Street. The event was successful and enjoyed by more than 20 families.

“Families who participated in the June event said it was a fun and educational activity,” says Meredith Nelson, program coordinator with ISU Extension and Outreach in Kossuth County. “Taking into account the positive feedback received in combination with encouragement from ISU Extension and Outreach to provide literacy activities at county fairs, we decided the Kossuth County Fair would be the perfect place to host a StoryWalk again!”

Get all of the details in the July 29 Advance print edition.