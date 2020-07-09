Storm rolls through Kossuth County Thursday morning, tree damaged reported in Algona

Algona and eastern Kossuth County were under parts of two different thunderstorm warnings Thursday morning, July 9. Pea-sized hail was reported in the Lu Verne area. Officially, 0.92 inches of rain fell in just less than two hours in Algona, and radar indicated the Bode area received more than 2 inches in the same amount of time. As of mid-afternoon Thursday, Algona officially had 1.04 inches of rain for the day. High winds were associated with the storms, with gusts of up to 60 mph predicted. Algona's peak wind gust was 54 mph at 10:35 a.m. Some damage to tree limbs was reported, and the pictured house at the corner of Moore and Kennedy streets was hit by a tree that split in the wind and rain. There were other cases of large limbs down around the community, and at least one garage had a limb fall on it. On U.S. Hwy 169 about 1 mile south of Algona, a car was struck by lightning and the bolt blasted a hole in the road that the DOT had to repair. If you have storm damage photos or rainfall reports, feel free to email them to news@algona.com. Alan Van Ormer photo