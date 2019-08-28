Home / Home

Stopping school violence topic of Sept. 9 events

Wed, 08/28/2019 - 1:51pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

An expert dealing with school violence will spend Monday, Sept. 9, in Algona.

Chris Dorn from Macon, Ga., will provide four sessions during the day that involve students, teachers and the public. Dorn is an analyst with Safe Havens International, the world's largest nonprofit school safety center. He works with schools and government organizations or trade organizations – from training and speaking to planned development and consulting on emergency procedures.

