Stopgap measure short-term solution to health care crisis

ALGONA — Health care experts in Kossuth County will agree that the stopgap measure that was submitted for federal approval is a short-term solution. They also will tell you that something needs to be done to assist individuals so they can continue to have health care.

“The short-term measure will help us until Congress comes together and figures out what it can do on a bigger level,” said Kossuth Regional Health Center Administrator Scott Curtis. “The stopgap measure is just that. This is the best thing we can do to get us through here until the next Legislative changes are made. Everybody would agree in the country we have to come up with some answers.”

Dr. Kenton Moss, who has been at the clinic for 36 years, said the stopgap measure will be helpful. “The problem is if they don’t have insurance they don’t tend to seek medical care in a timely fashion,” he stated.

