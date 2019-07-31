Stinson Prairie reception, exhibit for Buffalo Center artist Smidt

Stinson Prairie Arts Council hosts an exhibit by Carol Smidt of Buffalo Center starting Thursday, Aug. 8.

A reception for the public to meet Smidt and see and hear about her works will be held at Algona Publishing Company (APC), 14 E. Nebraska St. Refreshments will be served. Her art will be available to view during APC's regular business hours through Aug. 29. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday.

Read about the artist in the Aug. 1 Kossuth County Advance.