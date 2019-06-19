Still looking for a mental health solution
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 3:22pm admin1
By:
Alan Van Ormer
At least four counties continue to try to form a new mental health region or at leat join the Northwest Iowa Care Connection group.
Representatives from Kossuth, Hancock, Winnebago and Worth counties had an informational meeting in Algona June 12. During the meeting, there were also phone conversations with two members of the state's Department of Health and Social Services.
