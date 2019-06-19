Home / Home

Still looking for a mental health solution

Wed, 06/19/2019 - 3:22pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

At least four counties continue to try to form a new mental health region or at leat join the Northwest Iowa Care Connection group.

Representatives from Kossuth, Hancock, Winnebago and Worth counties had an informational meeting in Algona June 12. During the meeting, there were also phone conversations with two members of the state's Department of Health and Social Services.

Read all about it in the June 20 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here