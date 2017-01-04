Home / Home

Stepping up to the plate

Wed, 01/04/2017 - 9:33am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA — A couple of years ago, Ed and Betty Wilcox remember sitting down and talking to their CPA at the time — Jim Voigt — just thinking about what they could do to give back to the community.

After a few phone calls and visits, Voigt set them up with a meeting with Algona School District School Superintendent Marty Fonley. The result the beginning of what will become the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center.

“We agreed to put in $4 million,” said Ed Wilcox. The Wilcox’ added another $1 million specifically for an endowment to support the facility.

The early consensus was that the PAC would cost $7 million — Ed and Betty Wilcox provided $4 million and Fonley thought he could come through with $3.25 million through the sales tax program, part of which would be needed to address parking for the PAC. However, the bid came back at $7.5 million.

 

For more on this story, please see the Jan. 5 issue of Algona Upper Des Moines.

 

Algona Upper Des Moines

14 E. Nebraska St.

PO Box 400

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

www.algona.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here