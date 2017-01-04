Stepping up to the plate

ALGONA — A couple of years ago, Ed and Betty Wilcox remember sitting down and talking to their CPA at the time — Jim Voigt — just thinking about what they could do to give back to the community.

After a few phone calls and visits, Voigt set them up with a meeting with Algona School District School Superintendent Marty Fonley. The result the beginning of what will become the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center.

“We agreed to put in $4 million,” said Ed Wilcox. The Wilcox’ added another $1 million specifically for an endowment to support the facility.

The early consensus was that the PAC would cost $7 million — Ed and Betty Wilcox provided $4 million and Fonley thought he could come through with $3.25 million through the sales tax program, part of which would be needed to address parking for the PAC. However, the bid came back at $7.5 million.

