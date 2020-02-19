Home / Home

Steburg receives top honor from INA

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 12:42pm admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

"My list of trusted coworkers is a lot shorter," a smiling Nancy Steburg said in reaction after she was surprised with one of the Iowa Newspaper Association's (INA) top awards.

Steburg, a 43-year employee of Algona Publishing Company and currently its general manager, was one of two recipients of the INA Distinguished Service Award, presented at then newspaper association's annual convention Feb. 7 in Des Moines.

Read the complete story in the Feb. 20 Kossuth County Advance.

