Steburg receives top honor from INA

"My list of trusted coworkers is a lot shorter," a smiling Nancy Steburg said in reaction after she was surprised with one of the Iowa Newspaper Association's (INA) top awards.

Steburg, a 43-year employee of Algona Publishing Company and currently its general manager, was one of two recipients of the INA Distinguished Service Award, presented at then newspaper association's annual convention Feb. 7 in Des Moines.

