State issues burn ban in Kossuth County

The state of Iowa has issued a fire ban in Kossuth County. The state fire marshal investigated conditions in the county at the request of David Penton, emergency management/911 director, pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1). A proclamation was issued on Tuesday, Oct. 13, that prohibits fire burning in the county because the fire marshal finds that conditions in the county are such that open burning constituted a danger to life or property. The fire ban is effective until Penton, who represents each fire department in the county, notifies the state fire marshal that conditions dangerous to life or property no longer exists. Violations are considered a simple misdemeanor.