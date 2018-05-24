State auditor makes stop in Algona

The state’s auditor made a stop at the Chrome on Monday speaking to members of the Rotary Club during their noon luncheon.

Mosiman spoke to attendees about the role of the auditor, who works as “the taxpayer’s watchdog,” she said, for no level of government is immune to fraud if the opportunity is present. “Auditors work to ensure elected officials are respecting their duty to the public they serve by appropriately using taxpayer dollars, in accordance with Article III, Section 31 of the state’s Constitution.”

For more on this story, please see the May 24th issue of the Kossuth County Advance