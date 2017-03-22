State’s smallest store keeps on cooking buns

The Ledyard Country Store is known for t-shirts that say, “I love Donna’s buns.” But more importantly, what is considered the smallest grocery store in Iowa continues to provide food and other items for the small community in northeast Kossuth County.

“Not many towns this size still have a store,” said David Winter, who along with his wife, Janice owns the 2,500-square-foot building on Ledyard’s Main Street.

Donna Christ, who manages the store, said a couple of years ago she received a call from Iowa State University on a study being conducted on grocery stores. “Only 25 towns with population of less than 500 people still have a grocery store,” Christ said she was told. “Ledyard was the smallest town in the whole state of Iowa that still had a grocery store.”

