Spring renewal show fits the season

ALGONA — Spring Renewal not only fits with this time of the season, it is also an opportunity for Mindy Lichter to display her spring body of artwork to the public.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at MLichter fINE ART design on Dodge Street. It will include different size wall hanging pieces of art and fused glass pieces including jewelry, magnets, and smaller wall hangings.

Lichter said the theme is for the spring season. “It is inspired by bright colors, floral, and area landscapes that are reflective of my new pieces,” she said. “Renewal because it is a chance for people to come in to renew their space. Sometimes, just one piece of art can transform an entire space.”

Wall hanging art pieces include framed digital photography, original one-of-a-kind acrylic on canvas, and mixed pieces.

