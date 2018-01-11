From sports photojournalist to recreation director:

ALGONA — Throwing curveballs is not just something that occurs in baseball. Life seems to have a way to throw one or two. In the case of Andrew McGuire, this curveball led him back to his hometown of Algona where is he now acting as the city’s recreation director.

Graduating from Bishop Garrigan High School in 2013, McGuire wanted to start his career in a town that was not Algona, only to later find himself desiring to be back in his hometown once again.

Attending Iowa Lakes Community College and Grandview University in Des Moines, McGuire graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, communications and public relations in 2017.

For more on this story, please see the Jan. 11 issue of Kossuth County Advance